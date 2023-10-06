A communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Akua Avle has called on the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addison to apologise to Ghanaians over his “hooligans” comment.

Nana Akua has also demanded that Dr Addison apologise to the participants of the #OccupyBoG protest.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, the visibly angry NDC communicator questioned why the protestors would be called hooligans when they were exercising their civil rights.

“He [Governor] must come out and apologise to Ghanaians and the demonstrators because he has not behaved himself. It is the money of these demonstrators that we use to pay your salaries and other bonuses,” she fumed.

Dr Addison in the last 48 hours has been in the news for describing the #OccupyBoG protestors who were demanding his resignation as hooligans.

He also stated that the demonstration by the Minority in Parliament was completely unnecessary.

But Nana Akua said she did not expect such comments from Dr Addison.

“His speech shows he is arrogant. He has demonstrated to be intolerant, inconsiderate and doesn’t understand democracy,” she lashed out.

ALSO READ: