A moving fuel tanker has caught fire at Ayensukrom No. 2, a community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western region.

The incident, whose cause is yet to be known, occurred in the early hours of Friday.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director, Francis Abeku confirmed the incident on Adom FM midday news, Kasiebo is Tasty Friday.

Mr Yankah said the tanker’s dashboard caught fire after it hit a speed ramp.

He said the tanker driver managed to park to safety and escaped unhurt while the residents were alerted to run for safety.

According to him, some residents offered water to put out the fire before firefighters arrived at the scene.

After about two hours, firefighters were able to douse the fire.

He said the incident caused a heavy gridlock on the road as it was temporarily closed.

Mr Yankah expressed his appreciation to God that no injuries were recorded.

Video attached above: