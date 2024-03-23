Residents of Tishigu in the Tamale Metropolis on Saturday stormed the Northern region office of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to register their displeasure over the prolonged water crisis.

Dams which served as their alternative source has dried up due to harmattan.

As a result of the prolonged crisis, residents are forced to buy a gallon of water between GH₵2.50 and GH₵3.00.

Led by their Assemblyman, Eric Yahuza Amidu, their action coincided with this year’s International Water Day.

The angry residents said they have not had water for over two months.

Speaking to the journalists, Mr Amidu said they the shortage of water is affecting their livelihoods underscoring the urgent need to save lives in the area.

Reacting to their concerns, the Regional Chief Manager of Ghana Water Company, Stephen Amiher-Mensah said they are working effortlessly to resolve the situation.

He urged calm among the residents amidst assurances that measures will be implemented to curb the water challenges.

