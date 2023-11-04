The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has blamed the inconsistent water supply in parts of the Greater Accra Region on various factors, including faulty equipment and routine maintenance.

The affected areas include Gbawe, McCarthy Hill, Anyaa, Lapaz, and Darkuman.

In a statement, GWCL explained that, the situation results from a combination of factors, including increased demand and unforeseen circumstances.

“The situation being experienced now is a combination of factors, including faulty equipment, increased demand, routine maintenance works, and some unforeseen circumstances.

Management will appreciate it if residents will be mindful of their water consumption during this period while being encouraged to conserve and use the water wisely to mitigate the impact,” excerpts of the statement said.

The company has assured residents that its engineers are diligently working to rectify the situation and restore regular water supply.

It has therefore urged residents to use water efficiently and store some for later use.