Member of Parliament for the Effia constituency in the Western Region, Joseph Cudjoe, is confident Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has already won the New Patriotic Party‘s (NPP) presidential primary and is therefore urging supporters to be extremely modest in their jubilation.

According to him, while the Vice President’s victory is imminent, any immodest jubilation could create animosity within the party denying the NPP a united front as it goes against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

“Tomorrow’s result is already written in the stars. It is Dr. Bawumia. All that is left is that we are waiting to jubilate. But it will be imperative that we watch how we celebrate so that we don’t cause unnecessary animosity as we march towards the 2024 general elections.

“We should be reminded that this election is among ourselves. We are different people but united by this great party. If we see ourselves as one big family then we should let that guide how we conduct ourselves after the results have been announced.

“The fight is not among us but with the NDC. The 2024 election is an important one because we have set ourselves a task to make history by breaking the eight. And we need every single member of the party in the right frame of mind to do that. And we can only do that when we stand united.

Speaking to ConnectNews, Mr. Cudjoe said “We therefore must ensure that our jubilation will not drive people away.”

He advised that the time following the presidential primaries should be spent reconciling the party and strategizing towards a 2024 victory.

“A lot of things have been said in the run-up to tomorrow’s primaries. Whether good or bad, we should not use that against ourselves after the election. It should die once the results are announced. Because the man that we all follow Dr. Bawumia has proven to be a unifier and so I believe he will expect nothing less from us when he is declared the winner.

“And to those who will lose, I believe that should not be their end. Every effort must be made to ensure that they do not feel like outcasts,” he said.

A total of 13,717 members of the New Patriotic Party in the Western Region will vote In tomorrow’s primaries.

The regional election committee says everything has been put in place to ensure an incident-free exercise.

