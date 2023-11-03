The campaign team of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has targeted 73% of the total votes ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential race on November 4.

The campaign spokesperson, Nana Akomea, said this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

According to him, the team is more interested in the percentage margin than just a victory and is certain their candidate is capable of garnering those votes.

Nana Akomea’s confidence, he explained, is based on the homework the team has done by actively campaigning across the country and also a poll conducted.

“The game is over and God will on Saturday water will bless it. We did the poll last week and we obtained 73% but now we have the US branch endorsing Dr Bawumia’s candidature and that shows we will even exceed that target,” he said.

The highly anticipated race has four candidates including Dr Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agric Minister Dr Akoto Afriyie and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh, seeking to lead the NPP in the 2024 general election.

Dr Bawumia has been tipped as the front-runner in the race but a recent poll by Global Info Analytics survey which predicted a run-off showed he had 43.5% support.

However, another poll conducted by two well-respected research organizations, the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI) in the UK and Outcomes International in Ghana has predicted a landslide victory for the Vice President.

