Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has revealed he feels embarrassed anytime clips of President Akufo-Addo’s unfulfilled promises are played to him.

The former Okaikwei South Member of Parliament (MP) said the promises were not for electoral gains, neither were they propaganda.

This, he said was the reason New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicators went all out to propagate the message to Ghanaians.

“Absolutely, it’s embarrassing. I mean, when I come and sit here and you play pronouncements that have been made, I am embarrassed because these are not propaganda; these are things we said we’d do,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

However, Nana Akomea said there are people put in charge of the various sectors and accountability can therefore be demanded from them.

“You have to ask those who are in charge because the things that we said we’ll do, there are sectors and there are people in charge. There are people in charge of agriculture, people in charge of trade and industry; there have been people in charge of agriculture in the previous government that we said were not doing well anytime food prices went up; there were people in charge of finance and anytime the cedi fell, we said they were not doing well. There are still people in charge of those sectors,” he stated.

But for him, unfulfilled promises are not peculiar to the NPP government, stating that, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is also liable.

