The former MP for Okaikwei South and Director for Bawumia’s Campaign Communications, has stated that, former President John Mahama is a “tried and a failed leader”.

In his view, Mr. Mahama cannot be the new, fresh leader the country will be looking for in the December elections.

Nana Akomea made the comment during the acclamation ceremony for Hon. Darkoa Newman, the MP for Okaikwei South, on Saturday, January 20 at the Kaneshie Presby Church.

Nana Akomea said John Mahama laid out his vision for the country in 2008 when he was a vice presidential candidate and reiterated his vision when he became President in July 2012.

But, he said in the four and half years he was President,( the longest period for any first term President), Mahama’s presidency was characterized by ‘dumsor’, economic hardships and corruption on a grand scale.

He noted that ‘dumsor’ under Mahama lasted four years, during which period hundreds of Ghanaians lost their lives and thousands of businesses collapsed.

Nana Akomea said the economic conditions were so severe that former President Mahama had to go the IMF for bailout.

Corruption, he noted, was rampant under the Mahama government including scandals such as Gyeeda, SADA, Bus branding and many others.

He said Mr. Mahama himself was directly cited in corruption cases, including the West Blue contract and the infamous Ford car bribery.

Nana Akomea said all the promises Mahama is making today, he made them in various forms to Ghanaians in 2008 and especially in 2012, when he assumed the presidency. Yet, during his tenure, corruption didn’t improve, the economy did not improve, unemployment worsened, leading to his [Mahama] defeat in the 2016 elections.

Nana Akomea reminded his audience that, former President Mahama told Ghanaians he had a dead goat syndrome and also, he would not take criticism from anyone who had not been President before.

“How can such a person be asking to be President again? Akomea asked.

However, Nana Akomea said NPP flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia has never been President and has never been tagged with corruption whether directly or indirectly.

“Bawumia’s prognosis and prescriptions for the economy still remain true, and if voted as President, he will be in a position to deliver for Ghana” he stressed.

Nana Akomea said Dr. Bawumia is a fresh candidate who if given the chance as President will deliver progress for all, compared to John Mahama, who has been President and was voted out due to his poor record in government.

