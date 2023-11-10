Former Okaikwei South Member of Parliament, Nana Akomea, says if the newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, selects him as his running mate for the 2024 general elections, victory is guaranteed.

Nana Akomea, who served as the campaign spokesperson for Dr Bawumia during the flagbearer contest, believes he possesses the qualifications and capabilities necessary for the position.

In an interview on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, he stated, “If he chooses me, victory is assured. But it would be unfortunate if the selection of a running mate degenerates into chaos.”

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Addressing concerns about potential discord over the selection process, Nana Akomea urged individuals vying for the running mate position to conduct themselves in a manner that does not disrupt the harmony within the party.

The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC) also emphasised the importance of giving Vice President Bawumia the time and space to recover from the contest and make an informed decision in consultation with the party.

Tensions are rising within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as Members of Parliament vie for the position of running mate to Dr. Bawumia, following his recent victory in the flagbearership election.

On the first day of parliamentary sessions after the flagbearership announcement on Tuesday, November 7, intense discussions and coalitions surfaced among MPs from the ruling party regarding potential choices for the running mate position.

Several names have been circulating, including Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Energy; Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu; and Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Parliamentarians who spoke to JoyNews emphasized the importance of allowing Dr Bawumia the space to make a thoughtful decision without being unduly pressured into selecting a running mate for the 2024 elections.