Deputy co-manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign team, Nana Akomea is optimistic Ghana’s economy will soon witness a recovery.

With barely 10 months to the December 7 polls, Nana Akomea, who doubles as Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC) has assured Ghanaians should expect this turnaround within six months.

“We know that in a couple of months, maybe 6, 7 months, the economy will lift, and the economy will be on an even cure. The signs have already started showing. But they just started showing, the Cedi has been relatively stable compared to the last 2, or 3 years.

“Interest rates are still high because the government is borrowing heavily from the Treasury Bill, and external credit is closed. Interest rates are quite high, we agree, inflation is still high, but it’s coming down. The reserves are picking up,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV.

Nana Akomea noted there are already signs of economic recovery despite the high inflation and interest rates, citing the stability of the local currency.

He further experienced confidence Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the upcoming election will make things better.

“The bigger problem we face is that I believe, we have the most vibrant candidate in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. But as a government, we are in economic difficulty today. Nobody has hidden it, and we all know the major things that have brought us into this situation.

“But once you are a government, you will suffer for it. If people don’t have money in their pockets, there could be many external factors. But you are the one sitting in front of them, and they will blame you. We are suffering for it, that is one of our biggest difficulties,” he added.

