The Executive Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rasheed Draman, has described the attempt to change the leadership of the Majority in Parliament as a ‘failed coup’.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Dr Draman revealed that some factions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus, in collaboration with individuals at the party’s headquarters, had orchestrated an effort to replace the current Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

The proposed replacement was said to be the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin.

However, the attempt quickly unraveled as it became apparent that the rank and file within Parliament did not support the idea.

Dr Draman suggested that the perpetrators may have learned from the reshuffle that took place within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), where all the leaders, including the leader, the whip, and the deputy leader, were replaced.

Notably, the proposed change within the Majority Caucus differed from the NDC’s approach. Instead of a comprehensive reshuffle, the suggestion was for the Deputy Majority Leader to take over from the current Majority Leader, raising questions about potential divisions within the caucus.

“Is there a division within the caucus? Is there one camp that supports the Deputy Majority Leader and another camp supports the Majority Leader?” he quizzed.

Dr Draman expressed concern about the situation, stating, “For me, when I heard about all this, I said this is a failed coup and it speaks to the fact that an institution that is supposed to be the example of our democracy is in itself not living by the core tenets of democracy.”

Rumors have been rife about the potential removal of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

The party’s National Council and NEC meeting on Monday had this supposed change as an agenda, but no decision was taken.

This has since sparked discussions about the unity within the Majority caucus and the potential implications for the party’s cohesion ahead of election 2024.

As the news of the failed attempt circulates, it remains to be seen how the party leadership will address and manage any internal divisions that may have surfaced.

