Executive Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr Rasheed Dramani, has cautioned Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be mindful of the decisions they make while in opposition.

According to him, as the next prospective government, MPs and leaders of the party will have to be measured in their utterances and decisions.

“In some countries, we have some parties that are permanently in opposition, they don’t have any chance of forming a government.

“Those can act in a way that might be construed as irresponsible but a party that has the chance of forming the next government has to be careful in terms of the actions that it takes,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

This comes after the Minority Caucus threatened to abstain from parliamentary business any single day their colleague, Mr Quayson is scheduled to appear in court.

Minority Leader, who doubles as Ajumako Enyam Essiam MP, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, made the comment while welcoming Mr Quayson back to the House.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, swore in Mr Quayson as Assin North MP on Tuesday, July 4 following his re-election last week.

The decision, Dr Forson, explained is intended to protest what the Minority perceives as ongoing persecution against their colleague.

