James Gyakye Quayson, the re-elected Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin North in the Central Region, has taken his oath of allegiance and office.

Officially, Mr Quayson has once again taken his seat and office as the MP for Assin North from today, July 4, 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, admitted the oaths of Office in a brief ceremony which was graced by former President John Mahama, National Democratic Congress leadership and other bigwigs.

Mr Bagbin, after administering the oath, congratulated Mr Quayson on his re-election last Tuesday.

The Minority Leader, Ato Forson, in his address welcomed his colleague and assured him of the Caucus’ commitment and support in his prosecution.

With a criminal case against Mr Quayson still pending in court, the Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP threatened that the entire Minority will follow the MP to court anytime he is due and won’t participate in the business of the House.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, on his part, challenged comments that Mr Quayson was being persecuted but rather says the laws of Ghana ought to be applied.