The Minority in Parliament has threatened to abstain from parliamentary business any single day their colleague, James Gyakye Quayson, is scheduled to appear in court.

Minority Leader, who doubles as Ajumako Enyam Essiam MP, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, made the comment while welcoming Mr Quayson back to the House.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, swore in Mr Quayson as Assin North MP on Tuesday, July 4 following his re-election last week.

The decision, Dr Forson, explained is intended to protest what the Minority perceives as ongoing persecution against their colleague.

“We wish to serve notice that the entire Minority will accompany our colleague today and any other day that he is to appear in court.

“We are solidarising with our colleague and we will not participate in the business of the House anytime our colleague is in court and we will be withdrawing from the Chamber after this ceremony if the court processes happen today,” he declared in parliament.

Mr Quayson is facing criminal charges brought against him after he lost his seat as Member of Parliament for Assin North for allegedly failing to renounce his dual citizenship status before filing to contest the 2022 parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, there have been appeals for the Attorney General to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the prosecution.

