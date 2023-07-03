Dormaahene and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has appealed to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene in the prosecution of MP-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr. Quayson is facing criminal charges brought against him after he lost his seat as Member of Parliament for Assin North for allegedly failing to renounce his dual citizenship status before filing to contest the 2022 parliamentary elections.

Speaking at the 10th-anniversary lecture of John Evans Atta Mills, in Sunyani, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu. who’s a sitting High Court Judge, known in judicial practice as His Lordship, Justice Daniel Mensah insisted the President should take steps to halt the trial.

“As a matter of urgency, I am appealing to the President of the Republic, Attorney General if he has any role to play, that the trial should be aborted,” he appealed.

He also called on the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame “to as a matter of urgency file a nolle prosequi to end that particular decision.”

According to him, Mr Quayson’s prosecution will add nothing to Ghana’s unity or development.

Meanwhile, the Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson has filed a motion on notice at the High Court for stay of proceedings, pending an appeal.

The applicant is praying the court for an order to stay the proceedings in the court pending the determination of the appeal filed in the Court on June 27, 2023.