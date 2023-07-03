A tragic accident which occurred at Water Works on the N1 highway in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday has claimed the lives of three persons.

The crash involved a Sprinter Benz Bus which was traveling from Pokuase to Kasoa.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver experienced a tyre burst, which led the bus to somersault multiple times before finally screeching to a halt.

Kweku Asiedu, who witnessed the incident, reported that three individuals were believed to have lost their lives at the scene while 17 other passengers sustained serious injuries.

However, the exact death toll is yet to be confirmed.

The injured victims were swiftly attended to by the Ablekuma North National Ambulance Service and were transported to Akawe Hospital, Police Hospital, and Korle-bu Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for caution while traveling.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident to determine the causes and take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

SEE ALSO