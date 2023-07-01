An angry 18-year-old lady attempted to slap her lover on Nhyira FM’s Obra show when he denied responsibility for their baby.

The disgruntled lady, Diana Ama Boahemaa, went into a frenzy when after two years of dating, Samuel Nyarko decided to deny responsibility.

When the two appeared on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show, Diana claimed she started dating Samuel at age 16 while in JHS 2.

“I had multiple sexual encounters with him after accepting his love proposal. We were even intimate during Nana Addo’s election victory in 2020,” she claimed.

According to the girl, she realized her pregnancy in her fifth month but when she informed Samuel about it, he suggested abortion.

Diana, however, turned down the suggestion and gave birth.

She was catered for by her father in the pregnancy period until she delivered.

After delivery, Samuel and his family offered her 50 cedis with the assurance of helping her take care of the child.

Diana told Mama Effe that the allowance from Samuel ceased after sometime.

But Samuel Nyarko, who was on the show with his uncle, denied being the biological father of Diana’s child.

He, however, admitted to flirting with Diana anytime his fiancé was out in nursing training school.

This triggered a near-slap from Diana on the live show. She was angry that Samuel had ‘wasted’ her life.

Mama Effe and the Obra crew on their part pledged support for the child to go for a DNA test.