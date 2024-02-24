A 32-year-old mother of five has accused her children’s father of not properly catering for them.

Adwoa cannot fathom why Frank, her ex-lover, cannot cater for the four children they have but will get money to marry another woman.

She is pained that their 7-year-old boy is yet to go to school because the father claims he has no money, yet secretly wedded another woman.

Adwoa who claims to be suffering from emotional abuse appeared on Nhyira Fm’s Obra Show to pour her frustration.

“I have been there for you all these years when you had nothing and now after destroying my life you went ahead and married another woman at my back. You told me you don’t have money to cater for our youngest child’s education and the boy has been disturbing me till now but you go ahead to wed another,” Adwoa spewed.

Frank however refuted the accusation.

“I sent them ¢30 each day because work is not booming of late. Adwoa has put me through a lot of problems and debt of which I warned her severally but she didn’t heed my warnings and that made me end our relationship 7 years ago before I got married. I can only send ¢30 for now and if she insists I will take my children and know how to cater for them,” he said.

But Adwoa, poised on getting compensation, would not agree to the dictates of Frank.

She insisted on the performance of Wangara traditional rites before she would give away the children.

The rites involve a ransom of three cattle which the man was not ready to deliver.

Show host, Mama Efe, is mediating on the way forward for the children to receive the best of care.