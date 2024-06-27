Nhyira FM, a leading radio station based in Kumasi, has rescued an 18-year-old lady from her state of despair in burying her late mother.

Benedicta’s mother suffered a debilitating stroke in 2016, which eventually led to her passing earlier this year.

Faced with financial challenges and her landlord’s eviction, the girl found herself in a desperate situation, unsure of how to cater for her mother’s remains abandoned in the morgue.

In her distress, Benedicta turned to Nhyira FM’s Obra Show.

This radio program, known for its community engagement and support, became a lifeline for Benedicta.

She shared her plight with show host, Mama Efe, seeking assistance to cover the hospital bills and arrange for her mother’s burial.

Nhyira Fm audience responded generously, contributing not only the required amount for the hospital bills but providing additional funds for the burial expenses and to support Benedicta’s education.

The collective effort, coordinated by Nhyira FM and its listeners, exemplifies the compassion and solidarity within communities, particularly in times of crisis.

“I would like to thank Nhyira FM and everyone who donated to cater for my mother’s corpse and the burial. May the Lord bless you,” expressed Benedicta.

Her gratitude reflects the profound impact of the radio station’s initiatives in providing practical help and emotional support during difficult times.