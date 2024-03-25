Naomi Amankwaah, a lady with autism in her late 20s, has accused a man of impregnating her but refusing to accept responsibility.

Kwame Wireko allegedly deceived the naïve lady into a secret relationship and got her pregnant through multiple sex encounters in a classroom.

“He told me he wants to be in a relationship with me, but I shouldn’t tell anyone. I was skeptical because he had a relationship with a family member before. I agreed due to his persistence, and he used to have sex with me in a classroom at the D/A School. I didn’t know any man aside from him”, narrated on Nhyira Fm’s Obra Show.

When news broke in the farming community of Kokoaso that Kwame had impregnated Naomi, he fled to another village.

For six years, Kwame did not show up to own up as father of the child.

When the two appeared on the Obra show, Naomi insisted Kwame was responsible for her child.

Kwame Wireko, who is a cocoa farmer, accepted the allegations leveled against him and claims to have directed his mother to go for the child while he was on the run for fear of arrest.

He however said Naomi had mentioned another man as a potential father, hence his request for a DNA Paternity Test to be conducted.

Even before the conduct of the DNA test, Kwame was asked to assist the child financially since he accepted sleeping with the lady.