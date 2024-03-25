Following the recent accident involving Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, new developments have emerged regarding the condition of the victims.

According to reports, the victims are currently undergoing treatment at different medical facilities.

Three of the injured individuals have been transferred to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, while the others are receiving care at a community clinic in Nyanyano Kakraba.

However, one of the victims is still in a coma, highlighting the severity of the injuries sustained in the accident.

There is frantic efforts to transfer the victim to either Ridge Hospital or the Police Hospital for advance medical care.

Distraught brother of the victim, Isaac Asare said efforts to get a bed in these facilities have proven futile.

All there are left with, he said is to pray for divine intervention so that his sibling would be transferred to a bigger hospital.

The situation underscores the challenges facing the healthcare system, particularly in emergencies where immediate access to medical care is crucial.

As investigations into the accident continue, the focus remains on providing the necessary medical support and ensuring the recovery of all the victims involved in the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Funny face, his manager and some friends in the film industry are at Kasoa Divisional Police Command to assist with investigations.

MORE: