The three striking teacher unions have responded to the National Labor Commission’s directive to call off their strike.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) jointly announced a nationwide strike due to the government’s delay in responding to the renewal of their collective agreements and other pressing issues.

However, the NLC, in a statement signed by its Chairperson, Justice Kwabena Asuman-Adu, ordered the teacher unions “to rescind the decision of a nationwide strike.”

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, the General Secretary of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Aku Forson said they will consult their lawyers and determine the next line of action.

Regardless, she said they will will remain on strike until discussions are concluded.

“We will speak to our lawyers and state our next action. Our concerns are very legitimate so we need to come to a consensus. We are still on strike until negotiations are done. No one is interested in going on strike but it’s distressing for teachers,” he said.

