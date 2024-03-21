In a tense standoff between teacher unions and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), hopes for a swift resolution were dashed as scheduled talks failed to materialize, prolonging the impasse over critical issues, including the collective bargaining agreement.

Contrary to initial reports of an invitation extended to the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers, and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) by the FWSC, Isaac Baah, the Head of Compensation and Benefits for GNAT, revealed that the unions only became aware of the invitation through social media and were officially served on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in the afternoon.

Mr. Baah emphasized that, while they now have the letter, the unions are yet to respond to it formally.

He further stated that, the negotiation with FWSC is just one of the five key issues they are advocating for, underscoring that until all grievances are addressed, the industrial action will continue unabated.

A visit by the Adom News team to several schools in Accra revealed that, despite the strike, teaching and learning were ongoing.

However, GNAT has affirmed that the strike is gaining momentum, urging for strict compliance.

The deadlock between teacher unions and FWSC underscores the deep-rooted challenges in the education sector, highlighting the urgent need for a comprehensive and sustainable resolution to ensure the welfare of teachers and the quality of education in Ghana.

ALSO READ:

NLC orders teacher unions to call off strike

Demonstration to hit Accra streets over dumsor

Teachers’ strike: We’ll comply with GES directive to keep schools open…