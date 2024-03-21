The Ghana Elections Project has declared its intention to stage a demonstration against the ongoing power outages popularly known as ‘dumsor’.

The protest is scheduled for Friday, April 26, 2024.

In a statement released on March 21, the group said the objective is to put pressure on government to prompt the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to release a ‘dumsor’ timetable.

Additionally, the group aims “to compel the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo to resolve the power crisis in the nation.”

“As part of the protest, a petition would be submitted to the Ministry of Energy and the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) to get the power issues addressed for all Ghanaians,” the statement added.

Read statement below:

Tuesday, March 21, 2024

To: ALL EDITORS

MEDIA HOUSE

FIXTHISDUMSOR DEMONSTRATION ON FRIDAY, APRIL 26, 2024

The GHANA ELECTIONS PROJECT wishes to bring to your attention of an intended demonstration over the erratic power supply across the country.

The purposes of the protest are:

(a) to pressurise the government to cause the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited to release the dumsor 2024 timetable, and

(b) to compel the government of President Nana Akufo-ADDO to fix the power problem in the country.

As part of the protest, a petition would be submitted to the Ministry of Energy and the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) to get the power issues addressed for all Ghanaians.

The details of the demonstration are below:

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Time: 6:30am prompt

Convening point: Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah circle

This is an apolitical protest aimed at rallying Ghanaians toward a common cause.

Thank you

= END =

Hash tags: #fixthisdumsornow #stopthedumsor #notpoliticsasusual

For more info please call 050 898 52 67 or 0540519795

