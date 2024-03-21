Musician, KiDi has dismissed rumours of any life-threatening issue when it comes to the health of colleague, Kuami Eugene.

This follows an accident involving the artist on the evening of Sunday, March 17.

In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, the ‘Danger’ singer said that people tend to make assumptions when an incident like this occurs.

However, he has no doubt that Kuami Eugene is doing well and “everything is alright.”

“It’s usual for people to react in different ways when something happens. Let everybody be rest assured he will be fine,” he stressed.

Kuami Eugene was involved in the accident that occurred at CP, close to the DSTV office towards the Dzorwulu traffic light in Accra.

According to the Editor for Modern Ghana news portal, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri who witnessed the accident, he was right behind the musician’s car when it occurred around 11:30 pm.

He explained that a tipper truck was in motion but moving slowly when the musician crashed into it from behind.

He believes the accident occurred because the N1 highway was dark due to a lack of street lights, while the tipper truck also lacked a tail light, thereby worsening visibility.

Likewise, he believes that the accident would have been fatal if Kuami Eugene had not been cautious and was overspeeding.

Mr Abugri told Myjoyonline.com that he only noticed it was the musician in the car with one male passenger when he went closer to offer assistance.

Mr Abugri said some motorists who stopped at the scene also volunteered to rush Kuami Eugene and his passenger to the hospital while he stayed behind for the police to arrive.

On Monday, their label. Lynx Entertainment assured the public that Kuami Eugene is responding to treatment.

MORE: