The Ghana Education Service (GES) has urged calm among parents amidst the strike action of three teacher unions which took effect on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The unions include: the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

The decision stems from what they perceive as the government’s neglect in addressing their conditions of service.

In a statement, GES noted it is closely monitoring the situation and will advise on the way forward accordingly.

The statement added heads of public kindergarten and primary Schools as well as Junior and Senior High Schools have been instructed to mobilise their Management teams to ensure the safety and well-being of all students in schools.

Also, the heads have been advised to ensure they keep schools opened and closely supervise all children who report to school pending further directives from management of GES.

Below is GES’ statement: