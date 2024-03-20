President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Apontuah Kumah as a truthful and hardworking young man who would have risen to the top of his political career.

He was speaking during a courtesy call on him by the family of the former Ejisu MP and New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives led by General Secretary, Frimpong Justin Kodua at the Jubilee House, to officially inform him of the death.

President Akufo-Addo described the death of John Kumah as painful and bitter.

He stressed that, late John Kumah was one of the vibrant youth in the party whom he thought had the potential to take a leadership position.

While consoling the family, President Akufo-Addo indicated his readiness to attend the one-week observation for John Kumah, which comes off on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Ejisu-Onwe in the Ashanti Region.

The spokesperson for the late John Kumah’s family, Kwasi Owusu Twumasi, gave details about his sudden demise.

