Chief of Army Staff, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, says the military has a greater responsibility in ensuring a free, fair and transparent election.

He has therefore entreated military commanders at all levels to ensure that truce plays under their charge, they live up to expectation and provide the right kind of leadership in Ghana’s electioneering period.

“We are in an election year and much will be expected of each and every one of us. We have a greater responsibility to ensure a free and fair and transparent election by performing our duties professionally at all times,” said the Chief of Army Staff.

Commissioning new accommodation facilities for the military in Kumasi, he commended the officers for their commitment and sacrifices to keep the peace and security in their areas of operational responsibilities.

Major General BK Onwona also expects the security agencies to be on the alert following threats of terrorism in the West African sub-region.

“We all have the responsibility to train and be adequately prepared to respond appropriately in a timely manner to any imminent attack,” he said.

The construction of the 20-unit 2-bedroom facilities is geared towards improving the accommodation needs of soldiers at the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“The construction of this facility is timely and in sync with my own policy direction in tackling the accommodation challenge as part of measures to maintain a well-motivated force,” said the Chief of Army Staff.

The central command headquarters also has a new parade square.

