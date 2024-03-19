A policeman identified as Detective Chief Inspector Musah Persus Huhu of the Sowutuom Station has been pronounced dead after his car got involved in an accident at Ayigbe Town on the Mallam-Kasoa Highway, March 16, 2024.

His vehicle, a Toyota Tundra Pick-Up with registration No. GE-2561-13 is said to have skidded off the Highway.

It landed into a gutter in front of the Edumfa Church, trapping the deceased.

Some officers of the Weija Divisional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department(MTTD), upon the receipt of the news of the accident in its control room, “proceeded to the scene of the accident.

“He was rescued and rushed to Finney Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the Doctor on duty,” a police report said.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

