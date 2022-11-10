Three persons have sustained severe injuries in an accident that occurred on the Mallam-Kasoa highway.

The accident, which happened on the Ngleshie Amanfro bound of the highway, occurred when a Kia truck which was approaching the pedestrian crossing had a brake failure, crashing into a nearby bus stop, resulting in many other pedestrians sustaining minor injuries.

The accident occurred at the popular Washing Bay Bus Stop near Ngleshie Amanfro after the truck with registration number GG 937-18 failed its brakes after he was signalled to stop for pedestrians to cross.

Speaking after the accident, the driver, Asare Baah, said he attempted veering to the shoulder of the road when he noticed his brakes had failed to avoid hitting the rear of a leading vehicle which could eventually run into some schoolchildren who were crossing the road at the time.

Residents who spoke to Citi News blamed the accident on construction lapses.

They said the road did not make provisions for speed ramps to slow down vehicles to facilitate easy crossing and prevent pedestrian knockdowns.

The residents also lamented the lack of walkovers or footbridges on the Mallam to Kasoa highway, which they said made it difficult for pedestrians to cross the highway with ease.

Streetlights on the stretch have also failed to function for several months, making it difficult for drivers and pedestrians.

Figures from the National Road Safety Authority found that about 1,300 persons were crushed to death through road traffic crashes between January and June 2022.

The deaths and injuries, according to the statistics, were as a result of 7,687 crashes that occurred across the country involving 13,248 vehicles.

Also, within the same period, 1,356 pedestrians were also knocked down by vehicles, representing a 7.7 percent decrease in the number of cases.