Two persons on their way to their respective polling centres have been injured in the accident on the Accra-Kasoa highway after a collision involving two vehicles and a motorbike.

A resident in the way who witnessed the accident, in an interview with Adom News’ Seth Ankomah Adjei, said the crash happened when the rider was making a U-turn.

He said an unregistered Toyota Corolla on top speed run into the cyclist together with an incoming taxi.

The taxi also run into a food joint before crashing into a nearby house.

The motor rider and taxi driver have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma Hospital.