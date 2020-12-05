A police constable, identified as Richard Yelsepour of the Walewale Police Station, on Friday evening met his untimely death after being run over by a sprinter Mercedes Benz bus at his duty point.

The deceased, who was on snap check duty at Wulugu Livestock, was run over by the vehicle with registration number AW 1500-13 which was heading from Bolgatanga towards Walewale.

MyNewsGh.com gathered that the driver, after the incident, alighted and ran away leaving the passengers at the scene.

Constable Richard Yelsepour

The police officer was rushed to Walewale Municipal Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead shortly on arrival.

RELATED:

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tamale Regional Hospital Mortuary for preservation pending autopsy.

The accident vehicle has also been towed from the scene of accident and impounded at the Walewale Police station to assist investigations.