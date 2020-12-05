Campaign Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says corruption is no longer a big issue ahead of the upcoming election because the Akufo-Addo government has fought it to public satisfaction.

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, at a press conference, made reference to recent surveys conducted by the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers and the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana which indicated that most Ghanaians are less interested in corruption.

This, according to him, indicates that President Nana Akufo-Addo is fighting the menace which was much entrenched during the Mahama era.

“In all the surveys that have been done by all the reputable research institutions and democratic organistaions in our country, including the CDD, the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana none of those surveys show that corruption is upper-most in the minds of the Ghanaian people.

“Now, we want to remind the Ghanaian people and candidate Mahama that the reason corruption was a central issue in 2016 and it is not in 2020 is because it is not a palpable path of the governance structure and system today,” he explained.

Dr Hamid, who is also the Zongo and Inner City Development Minister, also confirmed that the government has commenced efforts to get the country’s share of the Airbus compensation repatriated to Ghana.