Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah of Glorious Word Power Ministries International has made a new shocking revelation about the December 7 polls.

The renowned man of God, who is optimistic about the incumbent government’s re-election, says he does not like a new outcome God is showing him.

Though he did not emphatically explain the meaning of what he saw, he expressed worries.

Rev Owusu-Bempah, in a new video circulating online, said he saw a candle with people trying to put it out but the candle would not go off.

“The people were finding it difficult to put off the candle but I realised the last person was able to put off the candle.

“In fact, I didn’t like that revelation and I’m not happy about how the last person was able to off the candle,” he said.

He noted God gave him the interpretation of the revelation, however, he was not ready to disclose that publicly.

“God gave me an understanding of the vision. I will not say anything about the meaning of that revelation but I will give the message to the right source so they can work on it,” he added.