I saw that an angel opened a curtain. I saw Mahama coming out of the pit and he was carrying four coffins. North, East, South and West were written on them and he positioned them respectively.

After I saw a large crowd approaching him so he opened the coffin and there was a nice object in it. When he opened it was filled with waste matter. In fact I was sad when I saw that.

In no time, Nana Addo appeared. I saw angels who looked like parrots giving him fruits and that signifies the Free SHS policy. With this prophecy, if I am lying God should kill me right away.

Again, I saw Nana Addo carrying four wells. If it weren’t a dream, I never knew wells could be carried. And he also placed them at East, North, South and West. And I saw a crowd mobbing him.

When he opened, I saw rainbow, it looked like honey mixed with water. I saw Nana Addo fetching it for them and everyone was happy and jubilating.

It means Nana Addo is not done with his term. You can challenge it but it is what God has told me. It is a one-touch victory in this election.

Owusu Bempah