Two persons are reportedly injured after a deliberate crash into the convoy of the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Awutu Senya East constituency.

Phyllis Koryoo Okunor was said to be on her way home when she realised a car running on to speed towards her vehicle.

Madam Okunor, who was driving alone, said she spotted the suspects from her mirrors and quickly veered off her lane when the car approached her front side.

After the suspects missed her, they rammed into her team members on motorbike, injuring all two in the process.

Madam Okunor, at an emergency press conference, alleged that the suspected assassins were her opponents.

The matter, she said, was subsequently reported to the police and the victims currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Reacting to the reports, New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate, Mrs Hawa Koomson, admitted she was holding a campaign, but denied ever being behind the near-death accident.

She quizzed why she had a smooth operation with her male counterparts, but her female mate is always making accusations of violence.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Michael Yaw Essuman Mensah, however, assured that the Municipality was on top of issues and would deal with individuals who try to foment trouble.