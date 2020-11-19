Immediate past Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has explained why he rejected keys to a GETFund new building designated as his office.

Mr Amidu, in his resignation letter, said that the government had not adequately resourced his office, stating there was lack of a conducive accommodation to serve as an office.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo responded in a public letter saying the government made every effort to provide suitable premises for the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

However, in a letter dated August 3 and addressed to the Chief of Staff which has popped up following his resignation, he detailed reasons for his decision.

Mr Amidu expressed regret that the Chief of Staff had not even inspected the said building, a GETFund property at Ridge.

To him, the inspection would have ascertained its suitability for use as his office before dispatching the keys to the building to him.

The letter requested a convenient date is fixed for the hand over of the building.