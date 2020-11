Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has returned all sitting allowances paid to him since he took the office in 2018.

He directed his accountant on Monday, November 17, 2020, to return the monies, amounting to GH¢ 12,696.00.

The total amount was from six meetings between December 2018 and May 2020.

On December 21, 2020, he was presented with a cheque of GH¢ 5,560 as August to December 2018 board allowances.

