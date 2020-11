The Ghana Premier League match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashgold SC scheduled for Saturday, November 21 has been postponed to a later date.

This measure is to ensure that members of Accra Hearts of Oak team, who will return from isolation this weekend, will get adequate time to prepare for the league game.

In view of the above mentioned development, the game will now be played on Tuesday November 24.

All stakeholders involved have been duly informed of the changes.