After months of being quiet, singer Mzbel has roared again, but this time at a different target, A.K. Songstress.

The 40-year-old singer vowed to stay off controversy, but said she could not stay mute while her intellectual property is ‘stolen’.

She claims AK Songess and her manager have stolen her yet-to-be-released sexually explicit content, and produced a rendition.

ALSO SEE

Knowing fully well her voice is not loud enough to register her displeasure, Mzbel has disclosed she is heading to court, where justice will prevail.

AK Songtress, after sighting Mzbel’s accusations on social media, has called her bluff and challenged her to bring her “baby lawyers”.