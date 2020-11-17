Ibrahim Issah Ampim, popularly known as Hon Aponkye, is exploring other fields to keep him busy after months of inactiveness.

Following his defeat in the Adukrom Nima Assemblyman elections, Hon Aponkye has taken up several careers in a bid to identify where his talent really lies.

From barbering to rapping, Hon Aponkye has done it all.

In a latest development, the defeated politician hinted he has taken up football as his next agenda.

He desires to join the Red Devils, Manchester United, even on loan.

Hon Aponkye’s transition from rapping to football is evident in his side-parted ponk haircut.