The Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has ordered construction works on a storey building at Ashaley Botwe school junction road to come to an immediate halt.

Mr Kokofu, after visiting the building site Tuesday morning, said a call was made to his office to halt the development of the structure.

He said the owner of the building does not have an EPA license to put up such a six-storey structure.

Ashaley Botwe storey building

“The building needs to be pulled down. I have ordered them to stop work as they do not have an EPA permit but without any professional structural assessment, you don’t need to be told that this building needs to be pulled down.

“I have asked the owner to come to our office but one thing is for sure that the building will be pulled down,” he promised.

Ashaley Botwe storey building

The authorities’ attention was brought to the deathtrap tower via social media when Ghanaians called them out for giving a permit for such a construction.

Reacting to the accusation, the EPA boss said he has invited the District Chief Executive to, as a matter of urgency, liaise with the department in charge of planning to furnish him with documents permitting the contractor to work.





