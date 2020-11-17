Immediate past Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, will be paid all emoluments and benefits due him under the law.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Osei-Opare.

Three years after his appointment, Mr Amidu wrote to the President on Monday explaining his decision to resign from office to enable his appointing authority “to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”

Among the many reasons stated in his resignation letter, Mr Amidu also cited the non-payment of emoluments due him since his appointment.

But, the Chief of Staff in the statement released a day after Mr Amidu’s resignation said President Akufo-Addo has taken notice of matters raised by Mr Amidu and would address them in due course.

Below is the full statement