Two people sustained various degrees of injuries after a tipper car loaded with stones veered into the Awutu Bereku market.

The tipper truck with registration number GG 3251-19 rammed into the shops in the wee hours of Tuesday destroying six in the process.

The car, according to police report, experienced brake failure after meeting a T-junction.

The driver and his assistant sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to Awutu Bereku Health Centre for treatment .

In an interview with Adom News, Awutu Bereku District Police Commander, Supt Joshua Semanyo, advised drivers against speeding.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has been called to the scene to tow the car which was still stuck in one of the containers.

NADMO Director for Awutu Senya West, Razak Ibrahim also announced the government will take responsibility for the damages.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament George Andah, who visited the victims, has paid for their hospital bills.

