The consequence of bad roads was what was witnessed at Sakpa on the Bole-Bamboi highway where a bloody accident occurred.

A sprinter van with registration number AS 769-20 was involved in a crash after the driver mistakenly hit a pothole.

According to witnesses’ reports, the van veered off the road and somersaulted severally before finally coming to a halt.

In the absence of police officers and ambulances, the victims were rescued by residents who later transported them to the hospital in a tricycle.

About 10 injured persons are, thus, receiving treatment at the Bole Government Hospital.

No death has, however, been recorded.