Ghanaian actress and television personality, Emelia Brobbey, has stunned her fans with her new look on social media.

In new photos which have surfaced online, the actress has shaved her much-cherished hair and gone bald.

The photos have Miss Brobbey wearing a black t-shirt over a checked black and white skirt.

In a close-up shot of the actress’ new look, she is seen with a bit of her hair left on the right sight of her head.

Wearing very big earrings, Miss Brobbey had a very serious look on her face.