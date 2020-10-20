Actress-turned-musician, Emelia Brobbey, says she was paid GH₵50.00 when she was featured in her first movie, Tribal War, in 2003.

Then a teacher she said the money didn’t matter to her because she was more eager to watch herself act to improve on her craft.

According to the Fa Me Ko songstress, she believed in her talent, hence she was ready to settle for any amount only if she would be given the platform to be in the limelight.

“I think it was 50 Cedis. They gave me a copy of the movie too… it was a cassette then not a CD and the money was put in an envelope…I run home to go and watch myself,” she told Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show.

Narrating how she became an actress, she said she got the opportunity to meet some of the Kumawood stars during the funeral of veteran actor Bob Santo.

She told Andy Dosty that she was given the heads up by some of them to attend an audition in Kumasi, where she got selected among the hundreds that registered.

“When Santo died some of the actors came to my house. I remember Miracle Films, Nana Ama McBrown and Daniel Adeleye… He told me to come to Kumasi and my first audition at cultural centre got me a role and in 2003 my first movie came out,” she narrated.

