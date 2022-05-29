Ghanaian celebrities Emelia Brobbey and Hajia4reall entertained themselves at a recent event where they were booked as special guests.

The two hitmakers charged the atmosphere when they hit the dance floor to battle each other out.

They unleashed some contemporary dance moves while receiving cheers from other guests.

From twerking to Azonto moves, the ladies made sure to do justice to Skibii’s ‘Tinga’ hit song.

After the dance battle, Hajia4reall was crowned winner and the two ladies hugged each other amid laughter.

Watch video below: