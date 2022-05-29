Nollywood actressy, Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie has won one of the All Progressive Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries tickets in Edo state.

The businessman announced the big news via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

“My dear good people and Leaders of Esan North East and Esan South East Federal constituency, it gives me a great sense of gratitude to God Almighty for making it possible for me to emerge as the APC candidate in the upcoming election into the Federal House of Representatives representing the aforementioned constituency after the just concluded primaries,” he wrote.

Okojie went on to thank his wife and family members for their support during the campaigns.

“This feat will not be possible if not for your kindest and surest support and prayers. It behooves on me to use this medium to express my sincere appreciation to God Almighty, my adorable wife Mrs. MERCY JOHNSON OKOJIE for all your love and support, to all my family members, friends and well-wishers. I thank you all,” he added.

Mercy Johnson has also taken to Instagram to heap encomium on her husband for attaining an enviable feat.