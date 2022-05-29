A Non-governmental Organization, Disability Not Inability (DNI), has donated sanitary pads to women and children with disabilities in the Amasaman district.

The outreach programme which took place on Saturday, May 28 at the forecourt of the Amasaman National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) office is to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Executive Director of DNI, Esther Tibila, said during her speech that their outfit was committed to not only helping persons with disabilities in areas of education, health and entrepreneurship but a holistic overview of beneficiaries’ wellbeing.

Executive Director of DNI, Esther Tibila, [standing] with some of the beneficiaries

About 50 women received packages such as sanitary towels while a selected few, who have an interest in merchandising, were assisted with start-up capital.

Some of the items donated by DNI

A medical practitioner from the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital who was present at the donation, sensitized the beneficiaries on the beauty of disability, clarifying that disability is not a sickness, but a situation.

Narrating her emotional story on how she suffered a rare mental disability, Madam Ophelia Tetteh encouraged beneficiaries to access themselves and take action to ease their condition.

Some beneficiaries display their items

She also spoke about the misconceptions surrounding disability and the need for such special persons to take up entrepreneurship as an area of interest.

Adding her voice was a nurse and member of DNI, Beatrice, who with practical examples, explained the proper use of sanitary towels to prevent microorganisms from entering the female reproductive system.

The DNI team

She further endorsed the use of food supplements and healthy living during such periods to restore nutrients lost during the period.

The organizer of Voices for Women and Children, Rev Dorcas Atitsogbui, who received the donation on behalf of the women, expressed gratitude to DNI for the kind gesture.